Daily Search Forum Recap: July 25, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We are seeing extended and continued heated Google search ranking volatility post Google core update. ChatGPT may be stealing Google's search results. Google launched Web Guide in Search Labs. Google Ads RSAs now show click and conversion data. Google launched virtual try-on and customized price alerts. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google Search Ranking Volatility Remains Heated Spiking Thursday
As we reported earlier this week, Google Search ranking volatility was more heated (and for longer) after the Google June 2025 core update completed than during the core update. Well, that volatility continues and it is not just the tools but the chatter within the industry is super high right now.
Is ChatGPT Using Google Search Results?
I am seeing numerous tests now that seem to prove that OpenAI's ChatGPT search feature is using Google Search's index or search results page to serve its own search results.
Google Web Guide Uses Gemini To Organize Your Web Results
Google launched a new Search Labs experiment it is calling Web Guide. It basically organizes the web search results for you by category. Google wrote, "Web Guide is an AI-organized search results page that experiments with how we find, surface and organize results from across the web."
Google Virtual Try-On & Customized Price Alerts Now Live
Google finally launched its virtual clothes try-on feature after launching it several times and then demoing it again at Google I/O. Google also launched price alerts to let users specify an amount that will trigger the alert.
Google Ads RSAs Adding Click & Conversion Data
Google Ads is adding more detailed data to RSAs, responsive search ads, reporting. Specifically, it now shows click and conversion data per RSA headline. This is instead of it just showing "good" or "bad" labels per headline.
Google Shows AI Overviews For Lyrics Explanations
Google is now also showing AI Overviews for explanations of lyrics. If you do some searches asking about the meanings of some songs, Google may give you an AI Overview with its answer.
Robot Creeping By Google Window
Here is a weird one, a robot standing by one of the windows at the GooglePlex, the main Google offices in California. It is just looking out, creeping on people.
Google Post Core Update Volatility, AI Overviews Kills Clicks, Google Ad Revenue Climbs & More SEO and PPC
This week we covered the strong search ranking volatility post Google June 2025 core update and it continued through the week, with a spike on Thursday. A Pew Research study on AI Overviews shows clicks significantly drop when AI Overviews are on the page...
Other Great Search Threads:
- We’re building a new era of Search where you can truly ask anything. Learn how our most advanced Gemini models are transforming Search into a frontier AI product that’s more intelligent, personal, and agentic with @OfficialLoganK, Google AI on X
- Am I the only one who finds the interactions between @sundarpichai and @elonmusk on X - um - interesting?, Barry Schwartz on X
- Good Morning Google Land! This is the completely unplanned edition of "Post Core Update Notes". :) As many have seen, there has been a lot of volatility AFTER the June core update completed. So I reviewed the many sites I have docum, Glenn Gabe on X
- New stat dropped in yesterday’s Alphabet earnings: AI Overviews are now driving over 10% more queries *globally* [new!] for the types of queries that show them! This growth continues to increase over time as people see that Search ca, Nick Fox on X
- Rumor has it that Amazon has turned off Google Shopping ads. I will be able to confirm & analyze this in detail via Auction Insights in a couple of days., Mike Ryan on X
- Yeah, this is always challenging when you have multiple versions of a site - even moreso when one of those versions is not visited by humans (who can flag errors to you). Big companies w/custom CMSs can probably deal with this, but also big, John Mueller on Bluesky
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google launches AI shopping tools with virtual try-ons and smarter price alerts
- Google Web Guide for AI organized search results
- Google’s AI Overviews are hurting clicks: Pew study
- A smarter Reddit strategy for organic and AI search visibility
- Google says normal SEO works for ranking in AI Overviews and LLMS.txt won’t be used
- In GEO, brand mentions do what links alone can’t
- How important are backlinks for SEO in 2026?
- Google launches Google Trends API
Other Great Search Stories:
Industry & Business
- 21 Marketers Share Their Best Tips for Networking as an Introvert at SEO Events, Moz
- Google hit with Digital Markets Act complaint over user choice restriction, Euronews
- In new memo, Microsoft CEO addresses 'enigma' of layoffs amid record profits and AI investments, GeekWire
- Is AI Killing Google Search? It Might Be Doing the Opposite, Wall Street Journal
- Google Search Central APAC 2025: Everything From Day 3, Search Engine Journal
Links & Content Marketing
- Rethinking the Role of SEO Around B2B Content, Owain Lloyd-Williams
Local & Maps
- Google Maps will soon take away all of your followers, Android Authority
- Google Maps, Apple Maps, or Waze: Which is best for driving in 2025?, USA Today
- Will BMW support Apple CarPlay Ultra, AppleInsider
- Google Maps revives media controls after breaking the navigation experience earlier this week, Android Police
Mobile & Voice
SEO
- How does CSS affect SEO?, Search Off the Record
- How Entity Hub Improves Your Content Knowledge Graph, Schema App Solutions
- How to do SEO for AI Search Engines, Will Kennard
- Transitioning Your Strategy from SEO to GEO, seoClarity
- What to Do After a Permanent Google Merchant Center Suspension – Can You Start Over?, FeedArmy
- What a decade in SEO taught me about keyword research that works, Hubspot
PPC
- Google Ads for Local Businesses – Is It Worth It?, Codefixer
- Version Support Changes for the Google Ads API Python Library, Google Ads Developer Blog
Search Features
- Chrome New Tab Page adding AI Mode shortcut, 9to5Google
- Gemini app rolls out native Audio Overviews player on Android, iOS, 9to5Google
- The Overlap Between AI Overviews and Organic Rankings, seoClarity
- What is Google AI Mode?, Yoast
- Why Google Should Combine Gemini and the Search Bar, The Information
Other Search
- Confirmed: ChatGPT uses Google SERP Snippets for its Answers [A Test with Proof], Aleyda Solis
- Google’s shortened goo.gl links will stop working next month, The Verge
Feedback:
