Daily Search Forum Recap: July 25, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing extended and continued heated Google search ranking volatility post Google core update. ChatGPT may be stealing Google's search results. Google launched Web Guide in Search Labs. Google Ads RSAs now show click and conversion data. Google launched virtual try-on and customized price alerts. And I posted my weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Remains Heated Spiking Thursday
    As we reported earlier this week, Google Search ranking volatility was more heated (and for longer) after the Google June 2025 core update completed than during the core update. Well, that volatility continues and it is not just the tools but the chatter within the industry is super high right now.
  • Is ChatGPT Using Google Search Results?
    I am seeing numerous tests now that seem to prove that OpenAI's ChatGPT search feature is using Google Search's index or search results page to serve its own search results.
  • Google Web Guide Uses Gemini To Organize Your Web Results
    Google launched a new Search Labs experiment it is calling Web Guide. It basically organizes the web search results for you by category. Google wrote, "Web Guide is an AI-organized search results page that experiments with how we find, surface and organize results from across the web."
  • Google Virtual Try-On & Customized Price Alerts Now Live
    Google finally launched its virtual clothes try-on feature after launching it several times and then demoing it again at Google I/O. Google also launched price alerts to let users specify an amount that will trigger the alert.
  • Google Ads RSAs Adding Click & Conversion Data
    Google Ads is adding more detailed data to RSAs, responsive search ads, reporting. Specifically, it now shows click and conversion data per RSA headline. This is instead of it just showing "good" or "bad" labels per headline.
  • Google Shows AI Overviews For Lyrics Explanations
    Google is now also showing AI Overviews for explanations of lyrics. If you do some searches asking about the meanings of some songs, Google may give you an AI Overview with its answer.
  • Robot Creeping By Google Window
    Here is a weird one, a robot standing by one of the windows at the GooglePlex, the main Google offices in California. It is just looking out, creeping on people.
  • Google Post Core Update Volatility, AI Overviews Kills Clicks, Google Ad Revenue Climbs & More SEO and PPC
    This week we covered the strong search ranking volatility post Google June 2025 core update and it continued through the week, with a spike on Thursday. A Pew Research study on AI Overviews shows clicks significantly drop when AI Overviews are on the page...

