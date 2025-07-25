Google Ads is adding more detailed data to RSAs, responsive search ads, reporting. Specifically, it now shows click and conversion data per RSA headline. This is instead of it just showing "good" or "bad" labels per headline.

This was spotted by Miles McNair who wrote on LinkedIn, he wrote, "some accounts now have full data for RSA assets." He added Bob Meijer spotted this in his account. "Say goodbye to the stupid “good, best, learning” asset ratings. And say hello to granular, data-driven ad copy testing like back in the day," he added.

Here is a screenshot from Adrian Dekker:

To access it, go to campaigns > assets > add the right columns so you can see real data for your RSA headlines.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.