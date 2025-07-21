Google Ads is letting some advertisers add negative keyword lists to their Performance Max campaigns. This is despite Google's very own help documentation specifically saying, "Negative keyword lists aren’t available to use in your Performance Max campaigns."

I spotted this via Adriaan Dekker who posted on LinkedIn and credited Jeremy Young and Alyssa Knab for spotting this.

He shared this screenshot showing these negative keyword lists in the PMax campaigns:

As Adrian pointed out, "I think they should not work, because the documentation says the are not available, but in this example it looks like they are..."

I am not sure what is going on here, maybe it is just a limited test?

