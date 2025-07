Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google Ads is letting some advertisers add negative keyword lists to their Performance Max campaigns. This is despite Google's very own help documentation specifically saying, "Negative keyword lists aren’t available to use in your Performance Max campaigns."

I spotted this via Adriaan Dekker who posted on LinkedIn and credited Jeremy Young and Alyssa Knab for spotting this.

He shared this screenshot showing these negative keyword lists in the PMax campaigns:

As Adrian pointed out, "I think they should not work, because the documentation says the are not available, but in this example it looks like they are..."

I am not sure what is going on here, maybe it is just a limited test?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.