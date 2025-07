Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Have you ever noticed ghost users in your Google Ads change history log? It just shows "AdWords Administrator" but doesn't show which user, by name, made the change.

So if you want to know who made a specific change in your Google Ads account, sometimes you might not be able to track down who made the change.

Was it an automated tools? Was it an API? Was it a user who deleted their account? Who are these ghost Google Ads users named "AdWords Administrator"?

This was spotted by Samara Hart who posted about this on X - here is the screenshot shared:

Samara wrote, "Is anyone else who manages Google Ads seeing these ghost users in your change history? Some of which are budget changes and when you filter down to see what this "user" did, there is no history shown?"

Someone also asked about this on Reddit five months ago. The user wrote:

Today, when consulting Google Ads 'change history' a mysterious 'Adwords Administrator' popped up in the 'change overview'. While all other users are listed by email address, this one appears only as 'Adwords Administrator' and makes 'budget changes,' according to the 'Summary' column.

Do you know where this is from?

