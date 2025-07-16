Have you ever noticed ghost users in your Google Ads change history log? It just shows "AdWords Administrator" but doesn't show which user, by name, made the change.

So if you want to know who made a specific change in your Google Ads account, sometimes you might not be able to track down who made the change.

Was it an automated tools? Was it an API? Was it a user who deleted their account? Who are these ghost Google Ads users named "AdWords Administrator"?

This was spotted by Samara Hart who posted about this on X - here is the screenshot shared:

Samara wrote, "Is anyone else who manages Google Ads seeing these ghost users in your change history? Some of which are budget changes and when you filter down to see what this "user" did, there is no history shown?"

Someone also asked about this on Reddit five months ago. The user wrote:

Today, when consulting Google Ads 'change history' a mysterious 'Adwords Administrator' popped up in the 'change overview'. While all other users are listed by email address, this one appears only as 'Adwords Administrator' and makes 'budget changes,' according to the 'Summary' column.

Do you know where this is from?

