Google Ads Change History Ghost Users - AdWords Administrator

Jul 16, 2025 - 7:31 am 3 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Ghost

Have you ever noticed ghost users in your Google Ads change history log? It just shows "AdWords Administrator" but doesn't show which user, by name, made the change.

So if you want to know who made a specific change in your Google Ads account, sometimes you might not be able to track down who made the change.

Was it an automated tools? Was it an API? Was it a user who deleted their account? Who are these ghost Google Ads users named "AdWords Administrator"?

This was spotted by Samara Hart who posted about this on X - here is the screenshot shared:

Google Ads Change History Adwords Admin Ghost

Samara wrote, "Is anyone else who manages Google Ads seeing these ghost users in your change history? Some of which are budget changes and when you filter down to see what this "user" did, there is no history shown?"

Someone also asked about this on Reddit five months ago. The user wrote:

Today, when consulting Google Ads 'change history' a mysterious 'Adwords Administrator' popped up in the 'change overview'. While all other users are listed by email address, this one appears only as 'Adwords Administrator' and makes 'budget changes,' according to the 'Summary' column.

Do you know where this is from?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 16, 2025

Jul 16, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Barely Indexed Sites Can Mean Google Isn't Convinced Of The Site Overall

Jul 16, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Expandable Summary Row (Fed vs Asset Metrics)

Jul 16, 2025 - 7:40 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Change History Ghost Users - AdWords Administrator

Jul 16, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Core Web Vitals Update In Search Console - Bug or Normal?

Jul 16, 2025 - 7:30 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Adds More 24 Hour Data Comparison Options

Jul 16, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Core Web Vitals Update In Search Console - Bug or Normal?
Next Story: Google Ads Expandable Summary Row (Fed vs Asset Metrics)

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.