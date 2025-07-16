Google Ads Expandable Summary Row (Fed vs Asset Metrics)

Google Ads seems to be testing an expandable row in the channel performance report that shows you an overview of your feed-based vs asset-based metrics. You can click on a carrot icon to expand the row and expose the data summary.

Mike Ryan spotted this and posted about it on X - he wrote, "New! A expandable summary row has been added to Google’s (beta) Channel Performance report, which is very helpful for getting an overview of your feed-based vs asset-based metrics."

Here is his screenshot:

Google Ads Expandable Summary Row

This does look pretty handy and a quick way to see this data.

Forum discussion at X.

 

