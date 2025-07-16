Google Ads Expandable Summary Row

Google Ads seems to be testing an expandable row in the channel performance report that shows you an overview of your feed-based vs asset-based metrics. You can click on a carrot icon to expand the row and expose the data summary.

Mike Ryan spotted this and posted about it on X - he wrote, "New! A expandable summary row has been added to Google’s (beta) Channel Performance report, which is very helpful for getting an overview of your feed-based vs asset-based metrics."

Here is his screenshot:

This does look pretty handy and a quick way to see this data.

