Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Heated Search Results, Using AI For SEO, INP Report, Bing Chat & Google Ads Updates

This week we saw the continues heated and incredibly volatile Google search results continue throughout the whole week, and then it exploded this morning. Google’s Gary Illyes said we should avoid using LLMs and AI for diagnosing SEO issues. Gary also spoke about AI and Google at a Google Central Live event in Tokyo. Google Search Console released the new INP core web vitals report. Glenn Gabe highlighted an ongoing issue with “local guide programs” queries showing in the performance reports in Search Console. Google’s John Mueller said before migrating content to a new domain, launch the site without that content and see what happens. Google selling Google Domains won't have an SEO impact on you. Bing Chat got a significant performance boost. Bing Image Creator to see a big improvement next month. Google sued a business over allegedly creating fake business profiles and fake reviews. A study shows that removing the address from your Business Profile will tank your rankings. Google added red dots to the Business Profile dashboard for unread items. Google mobile search has a new look for some local results and reviews. Google Merchant Center had this weird timeout bug with disapproved URLs. Google Ads brings store sales reporting and bidding to PMax campaigns. Google Analytics 4 added Google Ads conversion credit selections. Google Ads is encouraging advertisers to upgrade from DSAs to PMax. Google Ads is testing automatically created assets setting for PMax. Google pushed the non-last-click rules-based attribution model depreciation date off a month. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

