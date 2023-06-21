Google Ads Brings Store Sales Reporting & Bidding To Performance Max Campaigns

Google announced that store sales reporting and bidding are now available across Performance Max Campaigns within Google Ads. This means advertisers can "measure total sales wherever customers prefer to shop and optimize their bids for in-store revenue," Google explained.

"Store sales is an online-to-offline ads measurement solution that allows you to understand how much value your ads are truly driving for in-store purchases by using your sales data in a privacy-safe way," Google added.

To do this, you upload and match your transaction data from your business to Google and then you can see how your ads translate into offline purchases.

Google said they upgraded the store sales capabilities, enabling them for advertisers using Performance Max campaigns with store goals, omnichannel bidding goals and those using a Google Merchant Center feed who have omnichannel bidding goals. Store sales' enhanced capabilities unlock reporting and optimization features for your Performance Max campaigns, like:

Smart bidding capabilities that optimize your Google ads for store sales conversions

Holistic measurement with return on ad spend (ROAS) calculations for both online and offline conversions

Alignment of reporting methodology across Store Visit and Store Sales, so advertisers can gain insights into store visit-to-purchase rate by campaign

Here is how you select Store sales bidding in Performance Max for store goals (click to enlarge):

Forum discussion at Twitter.