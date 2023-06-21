Google Analytics 4 Adds Google Ads Conversion Credit Selection Eligibility

Google Analytics announced that you can now select which channels are eligible to receive conversion credit for web conversions shared with Google Ads. The default channel is Google paid channels, but you can select Paid and organic channels.

Google wrote, "You can now select which channels are eligible for conversion credit for web conversions shared with Google Ads: Google paid channels (formerly, Ads-preferred) or Paid and organic channels (formerly, Cross-channel)."

These are the channels:

Google paid channels: Only Google Ads paid channels are eligible to receive conversion credit.

Only Google Ads paid channels are eligible to receive conversion credit. Paid and organic channels: Paid and organic channels are eligible to receive conversion credit, but only credit assigned to Google Ads channels will appear in your Google Ads accounts.

To see which channels are eligible for credit for each conversion, go to the Conversions summary, Conversions detail, and Campaigns tabs in Google Ads, and in Attribution settings in Google Analytics.

Then you can edit this setting under the Admin section, then Attribution settings page in Google Analytics. Note, you can change this setting at any time in Google Analytics, and it will take effect on conversions moving forward.

There are more details on this Twitter.