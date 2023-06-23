Google Business Profile Dashboard Now With Red Dots To Unread Items

Google has added red dots to the unread reviews, messages and other items on your Google Business Profile web search dashboard.

If Google thinks you have not seen a new review, it will mark the reviews icon with a red dot until you click on it and read the unread item. Then the next time you go back, Google will no longer show the red dot.

This was spotted by Ben Fisher, who notified me of this Twitter. I saw that I had unread reviews on my business profile, here is a screenshot of that (you can click on it to enlarge):

Here is the screenshot Ben Fisher shared:

So I suggested this to the GBP team a while ago.. and here it is!!! A red dot notification if you have new reviews.@rustybrick - New :) pic.twitter.com/Smz3bWet6g — Ben Fisher (@TheSocialDude) June 22, 2023

Update: This is not new either: