Google Business Profile Dashboard Now With Red Dots To Unread Items

Jun 23, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (1) by | Filed Under Google Maps
Woman Outside Storefront Checking Messages

Google has added red dots to the unread reviews, messages and other items on your Google Business Profile web search dashboard.

If Google thinks you have not seen a new review, it will mark the reviews icon with a red dot until you click on it and read the unread item. Then the next time you go back, Google will no longer show the red dot.

This was spotted by Ben Fisher, who notified me of this Twitter. I saw that I had unread reviews on my business profile, here is a screenshot of that (you can click on it to enlarge):

click for full size

Here is the screenshot Ben Fisher shared:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: This is not new either:

