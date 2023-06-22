Google Pushes Non-Last-Click Rules-Based Attribution Models Deprecation Date To Mid-July

Google has pushed off the date when non-last-click rules-based attribution models will be deprecating. It was supposed to be this month, but it was pushed to mid-July, so a month later.

Google wrote, "As a follow-up to our announcement that first click, linear, time decay, and position-based attribution models will be going away, we will be removing selectability of these models for all conversions in Google Ads beginning in mid-July."

"This means that newly created conversions will no longer have first click, linear, time decay, or position-based as an attribution model option. Existing conversions not using these models will also no longer be able to switch to these models. If your account has conversions using these attribution models, these conversions can continue to use them until they’re removed completely in September," Google added.

Google initially said this would happen this month, in June 2023 and then completely by September 2023 but now said it won't start until mid-next month.

I have a lot more detail about this change when we first covered it over here.

Forum discussion at Twitter.