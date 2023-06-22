Google Merchant Center Timeout & Crawl Issues Bug?

I am hearing reports of issues with Google Merchant Center, specifically DNS issues, timeout issues, 404 issues and other crawl issues being reported by Merchant Center when there are no real issues.

You may see a spike in disapproved items in your Merchant Center report because of these issues that Google is saying is an issue but they don't appear to be real issues.

Here is a screenshot from Dennis Moons on Twitter:

Here are other complaints:

@rustybrick hearing any rumblings of issues with Merchant Center?? All my products have been disapproved for DNS timeout and it seems others are having the same issue. — Chris 😷 (@xrisld) June 21, 2023

@adsliaison Can you look into the massive crawl errors in Google Merchant Center, such as timeout dns lookup, robots.txt unreachable and 404 errors. These are not website issues as its happening to a lot of clients. Thank you. — FeedArmy (@FeedArmy) June 22, 2023

Is anyone seeing an increase in "Timeout on DNS lookup" in Google Merchant Center? #googleads — Clarice Lin, Speaker| Content-Analytics Strategist (@iamclaricelin) June 21, 2023

It's been 48 hours since these DNS problems started appearing.



Meanwhile Google Merchant Center reports all systems are ✅ https://t.co/h0eykvQfLD@adsliaison https://t.co/rb1OdkTDSk — Dennis Moons 🧪 (@DennisMoons) June 22, 2023

So if you see these issues, you are not alone.

There is no word back from a Google rep on this issue yet and I am not seeing complaints in the Google Merchant Center Forums.

So hang tight. Hopefully, Google will fix these issues.

