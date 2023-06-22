Google Merchant Center Timeout & Crawl Issues Bug?

Jun 22, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Broken Google Logo

I am hearing reports of issues with Google Merchant Center, specifically DNS issues, timeout issues, 404 issues and other crawl issues being reported by Merchant Center when there are no real issues.

You may see a spike in disapproved items in your Merchant Center report because of these issues that Google is saying is an issue but they don't appear to be real issues.

Here is a screenshot from Dennis Moons on Twitter:

click for full size

Here are other complaints:

So if you see these issues, you are not alone.

There is no word back from a Google rep on this issue yet and I am not seeing complaints in the Google Merchant Center Forums.

So hang tight. Hopefully, Google will fix these issues.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Ads: Upgrade From Dynamic Search Ads To Performance Max
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus