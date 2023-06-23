Daily Search Forum Recap: June 23, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's search results exploded this morning in terms of volatility but still, no confirmed update from Google. Bing Search is testing search within search. The sale of Google Domains won't impact your SEO or rankings. Google Business Profiles adds red dots to show you unread items. Google again said 302 redirects are fine. And I posted my weekly SEO video with more details on how to win a Bluesky invite.

