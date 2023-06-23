Daily Search Forum Recap: June 23, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's search results exploded this morning in terms of volatility but still, no confirmed update from Google. Bing Search is testing search within search. The sale of Google Domains won't impact your SEO or rankings. Google Business Profiles adds red dots to show you unread items. Google again said 302 redirects are fine. And I posted my weekly SEO video with more details on how to win a Bluesky invite.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Exploding Today - Where Is The Confirmed Algorithm Update?
So it's been well over a week of incredible volatility within the Google search results. Pages have been bouncing all over the place, rankings are jumping and then last night and today we are seeing even hotter temperatures from the Google tracking tools and more chatter from within the SEO industry.
- Bing Search Within Search Results By Selecting Text To Search
Bing Search now lets you select text within the search results page and search for that selected text. I believe Bing was testing this for a while, and so has Google Search, but now it seems to be live.
- Google Selling Google Domains Won't Impact Your SEO Or Google Rankings
I have seen some folks in the SEO industry suggest that there will be some sort of search ranking and SEO impact with the sale of Google Domains to Squarespace. I just wanted to clarify this sale should have zero impact on your Google Search rankings or SEO efforts.
- Google Business Profile Dashboard Now With Red Dots To Unread Items
Google has added red dots to the unread reviews, messages and other items on your Google Business Profile web search dashboard. If Google thinks you have not seen a new review, it will mark the reviews icon with a red dot until you click on it and read the unread item.
- Google Issues PSA Saying 302 Redirects Are Fine
Google's John Mueller went to Twitter and Reddit to issue a PSA saying, "302 redirects are fine." Yea, we covered the 302 versus 301 topic countless times over almost 20 years here, so here is the 2023 version. 302 redirects are just fine to use, according to Google.
- Google Pride Float In Tel Aviv
Here is a photo of Googlers marching in the Tel Aviv, Israel Pride parade. Google Israel had a float that has the Google logos and says "be who you are." This and more photos were shared by Daniel Wa
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Heated Search Results, Using AI For SEO, INP Report, Bing Chat & Google Ads Updates
This week we saw the continues heated and incredibly volatile Google search results continue throughout the whole week, and then it exploded this morning. Google's Gary Illyes said we should avoid using LLMs and AI for diagnosing SEO issues. Gary also...
Other Great Search Threads:
- img is the most widespread invalid tag in the head (1.5M pages!) Coming in v1.2, the Capo extension will highlight these and other invalid elements, Rick Viscomi on Twitter
- I don't see it on https://developers.google.com/search/docs/appearance/structured-data/search-gallery - so my guess is Google does nothing with it. There's a lot of http://schema.org markup which Google doesn't use explicitly for search, but it's also not, John Mueller on Twitter
- If you're cherry picking individual items to fixate on for ranking, you're going to have a bad time., John Mueller on Twitter
- Totally unimportant, but if you're using it like URL parameters, just make your life easier by using real URL parameters. Search engines can deal much better with real URL parameters., John Mueller on Twitter
