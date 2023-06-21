Microsoft: Bing Image Creator Will See Big Improvements In A Month

Bing Image Creator will get some big improvements in about a month. Microsoft Bing CEO, Mikhail Parakhin said this on Twitter the other day, saying the language model for Bing Image Creator will get a big update.
He said, "The language model there is not super-powerful yet. You should see big improvements in about a month." He said this when asked about Bing Image Creator supporting negative prompts.
Here are those tweets:
The language model there is not super-powerful yet. You should see big improvements in about a month.— Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) June 18, 2023
I wonder if it goes beyond just prompts?
I mean, I made the image above using MidJourney but here is a the same prompt when I asked Bing Image Creator to make that image:
I guess we will find out in about a month.
Forum discussion at Twitter.