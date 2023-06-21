Microsoft: Bing Image Creator Will See Big Improvements In A Month

Bing Image Creator will get some big improvements in about a month. Microsoft Bing CEO, Mikhail Parakhin said this on Twitter the other day, saying the language model for Bing Image Creator will get a big update.

He said, "The language model there is not super-powerful yet. You should see big improvements in about a month." He said this when asked about Bing Image Creator supporting negative prompts.

Here are those tweets:

The language model there is not super-powerful yet. You should see big improvements in about a month. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) June 18, 2023

I wonder if it goes beyond just prompts?

I mean, I made the image above using MidJourney but here is a the same prompt when I asked Bing Image Creator to make that image:

I guess we will find out in about a month.

