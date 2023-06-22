Google Ads: Upgrade From Dynamic Search Ads To Performance Max

Google Ads is asking advertisers to "upgrade" from dynamic search ads (DSAs) to Performance Max (PMax) campaigns. Many PPCers think that DSAs will not last and will ultimately be replaced by PMAx campaigns and this is just one of the first steps to that.

The notification that shows up in the Google Ads console to advertisers says, "upgrade your Search DSA campaigns to Performance Max." "Get more conversion value by upgrading your Search DSA campaigns to Performance Max. Upgrade your eligible Search DSA campaigns to Performance Max. Your existing assets, settings, and budget will be used to create new Performance Max campaigns."

Here is a screenshot from Mike Ryan on Twitter who took it from Thomas Eccel on LinkedIn:

Of course, many think this is the beginning of the end of DSAs and Google Ads will eventually force everyone from DSAs to PMax.

Forum discussion at Twitter and LinkedIn.