Bing Chat Gets Significant Performance Improvements

Microsoft's Bing CEO, Mikhail Parakhin, said that Bing Chat has received "significant performance improvements" last week, making Bing Chat more responsive and faster. Bing also reworked voice SDK in the iOS and Android Bing apps to make it "more reliable and lower latency."

Mikhail Parakhin said in a post on Twitter, "significant performance improvements were released and you are probably on our next version of the prompt. Also, we added several thousand more GPUs last week." He also said in this post on Twitter that they have "completely rewrote the voice SDK in both Bing apps (Android and iOS). Shipped now to a 100%. With native integration, it's much more reliable and lower latency. Still a LOT of work to do, though."

Here are those tweets:

True, significant perf improvements were released and you are probably on our next version of the prompt. Also, we added several thousand more GPUs last week - but we do that almost every week. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) June 17, 2023

A quick, but important update we are internally excited about: completely rewrote the voice SDK in both Bing apps (Android and iOS). Shipped now to a 100%. With native integration, it's much more reliable and lower latency. Still a LOT of work to do, though. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) June 16, 2023

Do you find Bing Chat faster for you compared to a week or two ago?

