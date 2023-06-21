Google Mobile Search Results With Business Profile Listing & Reviews Broken Out Separately

Jun 21, 2023
Woman On Phone Outside Store Google Logo

Google mobile search results can show the Google Business Profile listing in one section and the reviews later down in another section. I am pretty sure I've seen this on and off over the past year or so, but I can't find my coverage of it.

So Melanie Funderburk posted a video of this in action, where you can see first their Google Business Profiles and then a few results down were the reviews for that business. Here is the video she posted on Twitter:

Here is a screenshot from that video showing just the reviews pulled out into its own section:

Google Reviews Seperated Mobile Results

Here is more context:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

