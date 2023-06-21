Google Mobile Search Results With Business Profile Listing & Reviews Broken Out Separately

Google mobile search results can show the Google Business Profile listing in one section and the reviews later down in another section. I am pretty sure I've seen this on and off over the past year or so, but I can't find my coverage of it.

So Melanie Funderburk posted a video of this in action, where you can see first their Google Business Profiles and then a few results down were the reviews for that business. Here is the video she posted on Twitter:

Seeing an interesting brand serp where parts of the brand’s GBP are now their own zones between standard organic search results 👀. pic.twitter.com/DZcDJxsH2v — Melanie Funderburk (@MelanieFunder) June 17, 2023

Here is a screenshot from that video showing just the reviews pulled out into its own section:

Here is more context:

What’s new (I think): GBP reviews and GBP posts having their own spots between the standard organic lisitings (on a brand query). It’s also interesting that I wasn’t served brand local box (map pack) with the A,B,C nearby listings of the brand. — Melanie Funderburk (@MelanieFunder) June 19, 2023

