Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Update Done, Bing Chat To Share Ad Revenue, Search Console, Ad Badges & Much More

Google finished rolling out the March 2023 broad core update on Tuesday, and it took about 13 days to roll out. Microsoft said they are exploring sharing ad revenue from Bing Chat with publishers through the Microsoft Start program. Microsoft executives also mocked Google for Bard's lack of citations and said Bing Chat is better. Did you know you can block ChatGPT's plugins from crawling your site. Google is showing fewer brand and company names in titles in the search results. Bing is testing adding “official site” to the title of the search results. Google launched perspectives for top stores, added an “about this author” section, and rolled out more search verification features. Google is testing a new search carousel “products gaining attention.” Google Search Console broke out merchant listings and product snippets in its reporting. Google Search Console updated the core web vitals report in Search Console. Google Search Console’s automated bulk export for BigQuery now supports multiple properties to one Cloud instance. Microsoft fixed the Bing Webmaster Tool API data gap issue. Google Ads is testing blue verified badges for some ads. Google Ads removed tons of ads and suspended tons of advertisers, and they also launched the new ad transparency center. Google Ads Editor 2.3 is now out. Microsoft Advertising is testing third-party government service ads. Spammers are using ChatGPT to spam Google Maps reviews. Whitespark released its local search ranking study for 2023. And Google is looking into AMP support for GA4, maybe. A quick programming note, I am offline Thursday and Friday (and Saturday) for Passover next week, so any stories or videos are pre-written/recorded and scheduled on those days. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

