Daily Search Forum Recap: March 31, 2023

Google is testing a "products gaining attention" carousel in search. Google Business Profiles lets you copy menus, sometimes. Google's John Mueller no longer recommends you set up verified profiles in Search Console for all domain variations. Google Ads extended its government documents policy to a later date. Microsoft Bing is testing an "official site" label on titles in search results. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap - a lot in this one.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Update Done, Bing Chat To Share Ad Revenue, Search Console, Ad Badges & Much More
Google finished rolling out the March 2023 broad core update on Tuesday, and it took about 13 days to roll out. Microsoft said they are exploring sharing ad revenue from Bing Chat with publishers through the Microsoft Start program. Microsoft executives...
- Google Search Tests Products Gaining Attention Carousel
Google Search seems to be testing a new product carousel titles "products gaining attention." I assume this carousel shows products that are being viewed or clicked on more often than they were previously, but I am not sure.
- Google Business Profiles Let's You Copy A Menu
Google Business Profiles seems to allow some restaurants to copy a menu that it thinks it pulled for that restaurant from another source and use that copied menu to start to build your own menu in Google Business Profiles.
- Here Is Why John Mueller No Longer Recommends Verifying All Google Search Console Property Types
Google's John Mueller is no longer recommending you verify all the variations of your domain with Google Search Console. Instead, he said, keep it simple and verify using domain verification.
- Google Ads Pushes Government Documents and Official Services Policy To May 24, 2023
Google has extended the Google Ads Government documents and official services policy for several weeks, from March 31, 2023, to May 24, 2023. This was previously announced in late January, and we covered it, but now Google made two changes to that announcement.
- Bing Tests Official Site Label
Microsoft Bing is testing adding an "official site" label in the search results. If you search for a specific site, you may find that Bing adds to the title of the search result snippet the words "Official Site."
- Google Sphere At New GooglePlex
Here is a photo from the GooglePlex, or new Google offices near the GooglePlex in Mountain View, California. You can see this huge sphere object or monument that is being put up at the office.
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Twitter’s top 500 advertisers could get free verification
- Gender pay gap persists: Men earn 26% more than women in search marketing
- Should you block ChatGPT’s web browser plugin from accessing your website?
- Meta introduces AI-powered brand suitability controls and third-party verification for feeds
- Event tracking in Google Analytics 4: What marketers need to know
- How to master Google News optimization to boost content visibility and traffic
- How to build a values-based agency that drives results
- Microsoft explores sharing Bing Chat ad revenue with publishers
