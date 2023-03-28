Google Ads Editor Version 2.3 Gains Business Information Assets, Location Assets & More

Google has released version 2.3 of the Google Ads Editor, this comes four and a half months since version 2.2 was released in November 2022. The new version gains image assets, location assets, b business information assets, PMAX text asset automation, bid explorer, and much more.

Here is the full list of changes you can expect in version 2.3 of Google Ads Editor.

File support for image assets: File support is now available for image assets. Conveniently import and export image assets as files.

Card view for image assets: View your image assets as cards in addition to the table view.

Asset support: Full support is available for the following assets:

Image assets. Legacy image assets are being migrated to upgraded assets.

Automatically created assets. Editor will automatically create assets and show them along with the assets you provide.

Location assets. Legacy location assets are being migrated to upgraded assets.

Business information assets. Complement text ads with your business information, such as name and logo.

Primary Display Status buttons: Certain Primary Display Status (PDS) reasons are now clickable buttons. For example, you can click on the reason why a campaign may not be serving and go to a page where you can fix the issue. The “Limited by budget” PDS button opens the edit panel on the budget text field, while the “Limited by bidding target” PDS button opens the edit panel on the bid strategy field.

Primary Display Status support: More PDS reasons are also available, including: Limited by bidding target and Limited by budget soon.

Performance Max text asset automation: You now have the ability to opt-in or opt-out of text asset automation for Performance Max campaigns. You can find this in the edit panel under “Automatically created assets,” along with Final URL expansion.

Add Google video partners recommendation: Editor now shows recommendations to add Google video partners. When you enable this recommendation, you can use the same targeting options across video partners for your video campaigns.

Bid explorer: Editor now shows several recommended bids that include projected improvements for each option. This feature is available for Target CPA and Target ROAS bid strategies. You can use the bid explorer to raise your Target CPA or lower your Target ROAS.

Location targeting: Editor now has location targeting for “radius around location groups” and “radius around all locations in linked feed.” Show your ads to users within a certain distance from your business or other places of interest.

Discovery ads and campaigns with product feeds support: Editor now supports Discovery ads and campaigns with product feeds. Show your products in Discovery ads when you add product groups to your campaign.

Proper pluralization in messages: Messages are now updated with the correct form of pluralization, which supports other languages. There are 2 plural forms available for English and up to 6 plural forms for other languages.

Notifications: More notification types are now available in Editor 2.3. Editor users will now be more fully informed about the status of and key events occurring for their accounts. For notifications where the issue can be resolved in Editor, users can do so immediately. For notifications that require a visit to Google Ads online, deep links will be provided to the page in question.

Google also deprecated these two features:

Top content bid adjustment: The "top content bid adjustment" setting is no longer supported and it has been removed in Editor 2.3.

Create Dynamic Search Ads recommendation: Editor version 2.3 no longer shows recommendations to create Dynamic Search Ads.

PPCGreg loved these changes:

And edit Business Names and Business Logos pic.twitter.com/5ANAU5eCmx — Greg (@PPCGreg) March 27, 2023

