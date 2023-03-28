Microsoft Fixes Missing Data In Bing Webmaster Tools API

Mar 28, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Bing SEO
Microsoft has fixed the missing data in the Bing Webmaster Tools API. As a reminder, there was a bug that caused the Bing Webmaster Tools API to stop working, then Microsoft fixed it but about a weeks of data was missing. Now, Microsoft has filled the data gap with the missing data.

Fabrice Canel from Microsoft confirmed the issue with the missing data was resolved late Sunday night, saying on Twitter, "And the API now reports on all missing days." Glenn Gabe, who first spotted this data issue, confirmed the following day that the data was indeed backfilled:

Again, here is the previous issue:

So now, it is a good time to go back in and request the data from the API so you can fill any missing data gaps you have in your software.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

