Google Currently Looking Into AMP Support in GA4

As you know, Google Analytics 4 does not support tracking AMP pages. Well, Google's Ads Liaison, Ginny Marvin, said on Friday that Google is "currently looking into it and will share an update as soon as we have one."

Since now, Google has been pretty quiet about AMP support in GA4, but now Ginny is saying the Google team is indeed looking into it.

Here are those tweets:

We're currently looking into it and will share an update as soon as we have one. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) March 24, 2023

As you know, the GA4 migration deadline is approaching and if advertisers don't migrate, it may have significant impacts on some Google Ads campaigns.

So, hopefully we will hear something soon about AMP and Google Analytics 4.

Forum discussion at Twitter.