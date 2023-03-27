Google Currently Looking Into AMP Support in GA4

Mar 27, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (2) by | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Analytics 4 Amp

As you know, Google Analytics 4 does not support tracking AMP pages. Well, Google's Ads Liaison, Ginny Marvin, said on Friday that Google is "currently looking into it and will share an update as soon as we have one."

Since now, Google has been pretty quiet about AMP support in GA4, but now Ginny is saying the Google team is indeed looking into it.

Here are those tweets:

As you know, the GA4 migration deadline is approaching and if advertisers don't migrate, it may have significant impacts on some Google Ads campaigns.

So, hopefully we will hear something soon about AMP and Google Analytics 4.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Microsoft Exec Burns Google Over Lack Of Citations In Bard
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus