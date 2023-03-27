Google Ads Tests Blue Badges For Verified Advertisers In Search

Google is testing showing blue badge icons and labels on some search ads for advertisers who are verified by Google Ads. The blue label is a blue circle with ridges and checkmark within it.

This is from the ongoing Google advertiser verification program and now we are seeing Google test little blue checkmarks for advertisers who are verified.

I cannot replicate this but Khushal Bherwani spotted this and shared screenshots on Twitter.

Here is the blue icon on a search ad:

When you click to learn more, it tells you a bit more such as that this advertiser is a "verified business" and repeats that blue checkmark circle icon.

I cannot replicate this on mobile or desktop, this is what I see:

Have you seen these before?

Forum discussion at Twitter.