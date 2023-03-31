Bing Tests Official Site Label

Microsoft Bing is testing adding an "official site" label in the search results. If you search for a specific site, you may find that Bing adds to the title of the search result snippet the words "Official Site."

This was spotted by Shameem Adhikarath and posted on Twitter, but I cannot replicate it myself:

I don't see this, this is what I see:

Here are more screenshots:

I believe other search engines have tested this in the past as well.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

