Microsoft Exec Burns Google Over Lack Of Citations In Bard

As a reminder, when Google launched Bard, I, along with some others, were taken back by the lack of citations and links to sources provided in its answers. A Microsoft executive of over 21 years, Michael Schechter, Vice President, Growth and Distribution at Microsoft, even mocked Google Bard about that over the weekend.

Michael Schechter said on Twitter, "I’d look into what sources they’re citing, but… 🙃" This was in response to an answer Google Bard provided that seemed off and incorrect, an "hallucination" as these AI companies would call it.

Here is the response in context:

Michael is not wrong.

Derrick Connell, by the way, is a former Microsoft Bing lead, who was with Microsoft 1992 and stayed with the company through March 2020, so over 28 years. He was the Corporate Vice President of Bing for over 8 years.

Previously, the CEO of Bing said that Bing Chat was pretty far ahead Bard in many ways.

