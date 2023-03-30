Microsoft Advertising Pilots Third-Party Government Services Ads

Microsoft announced it would be testing the ability of third parties who are delegated or authorized providers to advertise for certain government services with review and pre-approval.

This is for US-based advertisers with the Microsoft Advertising Search Network and Microsoft Audience Network. It is supported for these approved government services:

Recreational passes/licenses including but not limited to, hunting license, fishing license, national park pass, forest pass, among others.

Vehicle registration and title services including but not limited to registration renewal, replacement of lost title, replacement of lost tabs/sticker, among others.

Vital records including but not limited to birth certificates, death certificates, marriage certificates, among others.

In addition to being approved by Microsoft and complying with the Microsoft Advertising guidelines, proof of delegation/authorization for each product/service in the applicable state where you will be advertising is required. These are the requirement that you need to provide:

The products/services you plan to advertise.

A list of states that you will be targeting for each product/service.

Proof of delegation/authorization for each product/service in the applicable state where you will advertise.

Here is where to sign up for this pilot.

