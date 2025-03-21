For the original iTunes version, click here.

Google confirmed that the volatility we saw prior to the core update was unrelated to this latest core update. I also posted status updates on the Google March 2025 core update. Google is testing AI Search features beyond the new AI Mode. Google is also testing linking its AI Overviews to its own search results. Google improves health AI Overviews, expands health knowledge panels and launches a new What People Suggest for health topics. Google is testing AI Overviews in the middle of the page. Google Assistant will be replaced by Gemini. Google dropped review counts on review starts for non-shopping search results. Google Search Console API now supports the 24-hour view. Google now updates its Googlebot JSON file daily. Google Business Profiles seems to be hijacking its restaurant booking system with Google Assistant. Martin Splitt from Google admitted if searchers don’t use your pages in the search results, when they rank, then Google may remove them. Google’s John Mueller said SEOs should stop over-focusing on tiny SEO metrics. I posted my takeaways form the Google Search Central NYC event. Microsoft’s Fabrice Canel said SEOS should focus on conversions and click values. He also confirmed schema is used in Microsoft Copilot LLMs. Bing Webmaster Tools rolled out the Copilot feature to all and also added a compare feature in the search performance reports. Bing search has buy now buttons for shopping results, and those immediately add the item to the retailer's cart and take you to the checkout page. Google Shopping Ads has a first-order discount label. Google is testing three rows of Shopping Ads. Google is testing a weird double-expand image in the ad carousels. Bing was caught serving 9 ads with only two organic results. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

