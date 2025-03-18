First Order Discount Label On Google Shopping Ads

Mar 18, 2025
Filed Under Google Ads

In December, Google Merchant Center introduced a new field for "first order" discount. Now, we are seeing "First order" labels in the Google Shopping Ads within the Google Search results. We've seen Google testing "1st order price" before - but this may be the new official label for these discounts.

Arpan Banerjee spotted this and posted a screenshot on X:

Google Shopping First Order Label

Although, this may not be 100% new. Alfred Simon posted a similar screenshot on LinkedIn 9 months ago that read, "1st order price." Here is that screenshot:

Google Shopping First Order Price

Forum discussion at X.

 

