Daily Search Forum Recap: March 21, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The tools are reporting a ton of volatility over the past day or so, but is this some sort of bug or real Google core update volatility? I posted my quick takeaways from the Google Search Central Live event from yesterday. Google Search Console's API will soon support the 24-hour view. Google Ads now lets you hide all recommendations. Google says to stop over-focusing on tiny SEO metrics. The Google mortgage calculator has not worked in a week. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

