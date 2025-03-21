Daily Search Forum Recap: March 21, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The tools are reporting a ton of volatility over the past day or so, but is this some sort of bug or real Google core update volatility? I posted my quick takeaways from the Google Search Central Live event from yesterday. Google Search Console's API will soon support the 24-hour view. Google Ads now lets you hide all recommendations. Google says to stop over-focusing on tiny SEO metrics. The Google mortgage calculator has not worked in a week. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google March 2025 Core Update Volatility Bursts Or Tools Confused?
    As a reminder, the Google March 2025 core update touched down on March 13th, and as Google said, not before. And while many sites were hit super hard in the early days, the net of this update didn't seem as wide as other core updates. Now, I am seeing the third-party tracking tools explode this morning - but is it a tool issue or real core update volatility being detected?
  • Google Ads Now Lets You Quickly Hide All Recommendations
    Google Ads now lets you quickly hide all recommendations with the click of a button. Previously you had to hide each recommendation one-by-one, but now you can hide them all with one click.
  • Google: Stop Over Focusing On Tiny SEO Metrics
    John Mueller from Google said on Bluesky that he sees some SEOs over-focusing on the tiniest SEO metrics and that they should spend their time focusing on more important things.
  • Google Search Console API To Support 24-Hour Hourly View
    Google Search Console's API will soon add support for the 24-hour hourly data view, plus, this will give you access to not just the past 24 hours but the past 8-days by hour.
  • Google's Mortgage Calculator Hasn't Worked In A Week
    About a week ago, if you searched for mortgage related math questions in Google Search, Google stopped giving you the answer. Google first introduced its mortgage calculator features a decade ago but suddenly the features disappeared last weekend.
  • My Takeaways From Google Search Central Live NYC 2025
    Google hosts events around the world for SEOs, content creators, webmasters, site owners and marketers named Google Search Central Live. They've been doing it for years and I've attended many over the years. This is the first time the event was held in the new St. John's Terminal, which is made to impress - let me say.
  • Google Wired LED Tree
    Here is a photo from outside of the Google offices in London, where the tree is Google wired. It has LEDs in the colors of the Google logo throughout the tree. This doesn't seem to be from the holidays but I can be wrong.
  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Core Updates, AI Search Leak, AI Overviews linking to Google, Assistant To Die, Bing News & More
    Google confirmed that the volatility we saw prior to the core update was unrelated to this latest core update. I also posted status updates on the Google March 2025 core update. Google is testing AI Search features beyond the new AI Mode...

