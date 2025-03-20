Bing Buy Now Button Goes Directly To Checkout

Mar 20, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Woman Phone Sofa Bing Logo

Microsoft Bing's shopping carousel results have a "buy now" button that now links directly to the checkout page of the merchant. So when you click on buy now, it adds that item directly to the cart of the merchant's website.

Google has done this a couple of years ago and now Bing is doing this with some products.

I have to assume that merchants and retailers have control over this?

Here is what the buy now button looks like and again, when you click it, it takes you to the checkout page with that item in your cart:

Bing Buy Now Button Checkout

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted this video on X:

Forum discussion at X.

 

