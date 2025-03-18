Google Ads Images Double Expand Swipe Carousel

Google Ads is testing the ability to not just expand the images in the ad carousel but expand it again. So you can double expand the images and swipe through them either as smaller images or as larger images.

This is a weird one and spotted by Anthony Higman who posted about it on LinkedIn and X. He wrote, "More Google Ads image updates. Now you can scroll through images in ads two ways. There is the regular scroll through carousel but just noticed that clicking a single photo now opens a different larger carousel."

The best way to understand it is to see it in action:

Google Ads Image Carousel Double Expand Swipe

Here is the full video:

Pretty wild, no?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn and X.

 

