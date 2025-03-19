Microsoft Tests 9 Ads & Only One Free Search Results On Same Page

Microsoft was caught testing way too many ads on its Bing Search results page. I saw 9 ads and only two organic/free listings on the page for a query on [garage door repair].

Microsoft has a history of hiding or making it super hard to see the ads/sponsored labels in the search results. So why not just fill the search results page up with mostly only ads?

This one was spotted by Red Leaf Web Design on X - I can replicate this and I see not 7 ads, but 9 ads and two organic results - here is my screenshot:

9 Bing Ads

Here is the video from X:

How wild is this! Common Bing!

It might be a bug, but many I asked were able to replicate this across numerous regions and browsers.

Forum discussion at X.

 

