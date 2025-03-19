Microsoft was caught testing way too many ads on its Bing Search results page. I saw 9 ads and only two organic/free listings on the page for a query on [garage door repair].
Microsoft has a history of hiding or making it super hard to see the ads/sponsored labels in the search results. So why not just fill the search results page up with mostly only ads?
This one was spotted by Red Leaf Web Design on X - I can replicate this and I see not 7 ads, but 9 ads and two organic results - here is my screenshot:
Here is the video from X:
Bing Ads Gone Wild! ONE organic result, SEVEN ads - page 1... #PPC #ppcchat @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/A5kUSQEIKZ— Red Leaf Web Design (@FLwebdesigner) March 18, 2025
How wild is this! Common Bing!
It might be a bug, but many I asked were able to replicate this across numerous regions and browsers.
Forum discussion at X.