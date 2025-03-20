Google Drops Review Counts For Non-Shopping Results

Google seems to have dropped showing the number of reviews are on a page, the review count, next to the review stars, for non-shopping/e-commerce pages. Google Search is now showing rating review values when using AggregateRating mark-up.

I was notified about this by Akash Valand who told me to post about this to get more details, so I did on LinkedIn and then many others confirmed they see the same thing.

Brodie Clark posted on X saying, "The change still has the review stars showing, but is no longer displaying the rating itself and the total amount of reviews that the rating is based on." "When looking at review snippets for eCommerce sites (that are using the Product markup correctly with AggregateRating), the snippets appear to be showing exactly as they were previously," he added.

Here are his screenshots mashed up:

Google Review Stars Update

Andy Simpson also posted about it on X saying, "Review stars in SERPs loose count, now just stars."

So it does look like this changes for non-shopping related snippets.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn and Local Search Forum.

 

