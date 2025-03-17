Microsoft Bing: SEOs Should Focus on Conversions & Click Value

Mar 17, 2025 - 7:41 am 3 by
Filed Under Bing SEO

Bing Mouse Gold

Fabrice Canel from the Microsoft Bing team told SEOs that instead of focusing on traffic and rankings, they should focus on conversions and click value. He said on X, "SEOs should focus on conversion."

He added, "What’s the quality & conversion value of these clicks/searches? How many of these clicks/searches are useless?"

Why? Well, Fabrice wrote, "As AI technology advance, the value of clicks from AI-powered search or chat solutions is increasing and anticipated to rise further."

This means that AI will get better and understanding what the query is, what the user wants and if that user clicks over, that will likely lead to a higher conversion...

Here is the post in context:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: March 17, 2025

Mar 17, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google March Core Update Volatility Status

Mar 17, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google

Google Assistant To Be Replaced By Gemini

Mar 17, 2025 - 7:51 am
Bing SEO

Microsoft Bing: SEOs Should Focus on Conversions & Click Value

Mar 17, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Said It Made Updates To AI Overviews Links In May But Did Not

Mar 17, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Merchant Center Adds Return Code Example With returnPolicyCountry

Mar 17, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Said It Made Updates To AI Overviews Links In May But Did Not
Next Story: Google Assistant To Be Replaced By Gemini

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.