Fabrice Canel from the Microsoft Bing team told SEOs that instead of focusing on traffic and rankings, they should focus on conversions and click value. He said on X, "SEOs should focus on conversion."

He added, "What’s the quality & conversion value of these clicks/searches? How many of these clicks/searches are useless?"

Why? Well, Fabrice wrote, "As AI technology advance, the value of clicks from AI-powered search or chat solutions is increasing and anticipated to rise further."

This means that AI will get better and understanding what the query is, what the user wants and if that user clicks over, that will likely lead to a higher conversion...

