For the original iTunes version, click here.

We had more ranking volatility with the Google Search results, this time we reported on it on Thursday. There are some rumors of a local update where Google would remove an organic listing when it shows in the local pack as well. Jeff Dean from Google spoke about combining Google Search with LLM in-context learning. Google Lens is showing more AI Overviews and Google Lens also is in the Google App and Chrome app for iOS. Google Ads can now create AI images with people and faces. Google Business Profiles Posts now can add backgrounds to your images using AI. Google is also using AI for review summaries on Top Quality Store pages. Google Merchant Center also shows AI-generated summaries for account performance. Google’s John Mueller said there is no persistent shortcut to faster crawling. Google’s Martin Splitt said audio versions of your pages don't help with SEO. Google said you don’t need to do anything special for pagination. Response search ads (RSAs) can now show up to two RSA headlines can serve in the space that previously only sitelinks were eligible. Google Ads has this new advanced plans feature. Google Ads will no longer show on parked domains by default. Google Business Profiles has a big support backlog. Google Business Profiles now sends emails with why your verification failed. Google Search is testing a new grid box design in the EU. Google Search is testing a new background section. Google is also testing “page includes” on search result snippets. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: Wix Studio - Did you know the Wix Studio SEO Course is live. It covers topics like keyword research, technical SEO, local SEO, SEO reporting, link building and more. Learn more at wix.com/seo/learn/course and also check out the new LLM brand visibility tracker resource.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!