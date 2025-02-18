Google Search is testing a new section in the search results titled or named "Background." This includes articles from news publishers, with I guess, more background information than you would find from others.

This reminds me of the by context section from a while back...

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted this screenshot on X:

Gagan Ghotra then posted one named "Beyond the headlines" that he spotted a month ago:

Also in mobile results in the News tab there is this one "Beyond the headlines" with options to switch between For context and Interviews. pic.twitter.com/vHKMiOClOZ — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) January 19, 2025

Google always be testing...

Forum discussion at X.