Google Notebooks

Google Search is testing a new section in the search results titled or named "Background." This includes articles from news publishers, with I guess, more background information than you would find from others.

This reminds me of the by context section from a while back...

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted this screenshot on X:

Google Search Background Section Gagan Ghotra then posted one named "Beyond the headlines" that he spotted a month ago:

Google always be testing...

Forum discussion at X.

 

