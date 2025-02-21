Google Ads To Stop Placing Your Ads On Parked Domains By Default

Feb 21, 2025
Google Ads

Google Ads Parking Lot

Google will soon stop placing your Google Ads on parked domain names by default. Instead, you will need to opt in to showing your ads on these parked domains.

Previously, Google opted out new Google Ads accounts from showing ads on parked domains. Now, Google will do this for even older/existing accounts.

Google sent this announcement via email to some advertisers, which Kirk Williams posted a screenshot of on X - the email reads:

This message contains important changes to parked domains, which are a part of Google Ads Search Partner Network. Over a series of months, we are transitioning the default parked domain setting for all Google Ads accounts.

Starting March 19, 2025, your Google Ads account automatically opted out of serving ads on parked domains will be automatically opted out of serving ads on parked domains.

Once this change occurs, your ads won't appear on parked domains unless you opt in again.

If you'd like your ads to appear on parked domains, navigate to the Content suitability settings within your account and opt the account in.

Google Ads Parked Domains Email

Forum discussion at X.

 



