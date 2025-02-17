Google Merchant Center AI-Generated Summaries

Feb 17, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Warehouse

Google Merchant Center recently began showing AI-generated summaries for how well your performance is doing with Merchant Center in Google Search. These are labeled as "experimental" and "AI-generated."

Here is a screenshot of this posted by Sachin Patel on X:

Google Merchant Center Ai Generated Summary

The summary says:

In the last 28 days, your overall traffic grew, and clicks on [site name] surged. To improve your product performance in the future, focus on optimizing your product titles by highlighting important details at the beginning to better match search queries.

It also says, "This feature is experimental, and quality and accuracy may vary."

Emmanuel Flossie from FeedArmy confirmed on X, "The summary details is new, many merchants since 2 or 3 months ago are starting to receive lots of AI powered suggestions. For example optimize sale pricing, is also one of them."

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 18, 2025

Feb 18, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: There Is No Persistent Shortcut To Faster Crawling

Feb 18, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Search Testing Background Section

Feb 18, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Advanced Plans

Feb 18, 2025 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Knowledge Panels With Related Searches Box

Feb 18, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Search Testing New Pagination Bar Without Numbers

Feb 18, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Search Results Snippets Tests Page Includes
Next Story: Google Business Profiles Verification Failure Email With Reasons

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.