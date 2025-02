Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google Merchant Center recently began showing AI-generated summaries for how well your performance is doing with Merchant Center in Google Search. These are labeled as "experimental" and "AI-generated."

Here is a screenshot of this posted by Sachin Patel on X:

The summary says:

In the last 28 days, your overall traffic grew, and clicks on [site name] surged. To improve your product performance in the future, focus on optimizing your product titles by highlighting important details at the beginning to better match search queries.

It also says, "This feature is experimental, and quality and accuracy may vary."

Emmanuel Flossie from FeedArmy confirmed on X, "The summary details is new, many merchants since 2 or 3 months ago are starting to receive lots of AI powered suggestions. For example optimize sale pricing, is also one of them."

