Google Merchant Center recently began showing AI-generated summaries for how well your performance is doing with Merchant Center in Google Search. These are labeled as "experimental" and "AI-generated."

Here is a screenshot of this posted by Sachin Patel on X:

The summary says:

In the last 28 days, your overall traffic grew, and clicks on [site name] surged. To improve your product performance in the future, focus on optimizing your product titles by highlighting important details at the beginning to better match search queries.

It also says, "This feature is experimental, and quality and accuracy may vary."

Emmanuel Flossie from FeedArmy confirmed on X, "The summary details is new, many merchants since 2 or 3 months ago are starting to receive lots of AI powered suggestions. For example optimize sale pricing, is also one of them."

Forum discussion at X.