Feb 18, 2025
Google Ads has this section (not sure if it is new) named Advanced Plans. This feature allows you to select a "mix of ad types based on goals" and Google will create conversion creation and capture plans for you.

This was spotted by Brent Neale (which I found via Adrian Dekker on LinkedIn) who wrote, "New Advanced Plan: Brent Neale discovered this new advanced plan section at the reach planner. It shows him how to spend his budget to create conversion or capture them."

Here is a screenshot of this:

Have you seen this before?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

