Daily Search Forum Recap: February 21, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads RSAs may now show a secondary headline in your sitelinks. Google Ads will stop showing ads on parked domains by default. Google may be testing sponsored people also consider results. Google hotel results has a new user interface test. Bing Copilot AI answers with tabbed carousels. And I posted my weekly video today.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Ranking Volatility, In-Content Learning, Google AI With Ads, Local & More
We had more ranking volatility with the Google Search results, this time we reported on it on Thursday. There are some rumors of a local update where Google would remove an organic listing when it shows in the local pack...
Google Response Search Ads (RSAs) Second Headline In Sitelinks & More
Google posted a new Google Ads update for Response search ads (RSAs) where up to two RSA headlines can serve in the space that previously only sitelinks were eligible for when Google's system predicted they would improve performance.
Google Hotel Results Tests Book With Official Site Box
Google is testing a new box that highlights that you can book the hotel at the official site, the hotel's direct website. This does not look like a sponsored result, but just a way to highlight the official website of the hotel.
Google Ads To Stop Placing Your Ads On Parked Domains By Default
Google will soon stop placing your Google Ads on parked domain names by default. Instead, you will need to opt in to showing your ads on these parked domains.
Google Sponsored Ads For People Also Consider?
Last week, Shameem Adhikarath spotted a sponsored label on top of the "People also consider" box within the Google Search results. I figured it was a bug with ads not loading but then Shay Harel spotted the same thing a week later. Is this another bug or is this a new ad unit?
Bing Copilot AI Answers Tabbed Carousel Card
Microsoft has this new style for some of the Bing Search Copilot answers. They can show a card or box that has a tabbed carousel where you can swipe through different sections of an article to get different categories of answers for the topic.
Notebook: Product Management at Google
Here is swag Google gave to some of its internal Product Management staff. It is a notebook that says "Product Management at Google." I guess Googlers take notes with pen and paper?
