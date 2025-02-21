Daily Search Forum Recap: February 21, 2025

Feb 21, 2025
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads RSAs may now show a secondary headline in your sitelinks. Google Ads will stop showing ads on parked domains by default. Google may be testing sponsored people also consider results. Google hotel results has a new user interface test. Bing Copilot AI answers with tabbed carousels. And I posted my weekly video today.

