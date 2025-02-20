Google announced three updates to its image and assets system including its generative AI can now generate people and faces. Google also announced asset audience recommendations and asset testing for feed-only Performance Max campaigns.

Google credits Imagen 3, saying that it is "now rolling out the ability to use text prompts to generate images that contain adult people and faces across Performance Max, Demand Gen, Display and Apps campaigns."

Google said this lets you do things that create really good lifestyle and real life images and assets. Plus, Google said they "conducted extensive user research and developed protocols and safeguards to meet advertisers’ high expectation for quality, while adhering to Google’s rigorous product and design principles and clear Ads policies."

Here is a GIF of it in action - full video is over here:

Google also announced asset-audience recommendations, which gived you new ideas to improve the effectiveness of your images by showing you the themes and elements that resonate with your top audiences like “nature” and “ocean” scenes, Google said. You will also start seeing AI-generated image suggestions to help you implement fresh ideas without having to create new assets from scratch, within the coming weeks, Google wrote.

Here is what that looks like:

Finally, Google also announced asset testing for feed-only Performance Max campaigns. There is a beta for retailers who have campaigns with product feeds, but haven not uploaded additional creative assets. You can compare the impact of adding text, image and video assets to your campaign — including assets built with generative AI — against your control configuration with no assets.

If you’re interested in this beta, contact your Google account team to sign up, Google said.

But does this AI-generated image thing work yet?

Sadly, no gourds. No results either. Must not be rolled out yet. pic.twitter.com/sNAIkhBuZP — Darcy Burk (@darcyburk) February 19, 2025

