Google's John Mueller said that there is no persistent shortcut to faster crawling. Yes, you can expedite crawling for specific situations and times, but there is no way to just tell Google you want them to crawl you faster, all the time.

This came up on Bluesky where the question was:

I work with a major news organization that publishes breaking global, national, and local news. We face delays in Google recrawling updated articles, even with the "Last Modified" tag in our News Sitemap, causing outdated info in search results. Any solutions?

John replied:

There's no magic trick to fast crawling - Google's systems (and all search engines, really) learn through consistent high quality, uniqueness, strong value-add across the whole site, and then a technical foundation that doesn't hinder faster crawling can help. There is no persistent short-cut.

So how do you speed up crawling for your site? Well, John said, you need a really great site in all respects. You need:

  • Consistent high quality content
  • Consistent uniqueness with your content
  • Consistently provide value add on your site
  • Ensure your site's technical foundation doesn't prevent fast crawling

In short, on the technical front, make sure your site is super fast and then give Google a reason to crawl your site faster but providing a really great site and content. :)

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

Google: There Is No Persistent Shortcut To Faster Crawling

