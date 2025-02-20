Google Top Quality Store Pages Add AI-Generated Review Summaries

Feb 20, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Review Stars Pixelated

Google is showing AI-generated review summaries on some top quality store pages. So when you click on a specific retailer or merchant's top quality store link, at the top of the reviews you may see an AI-generated summary of those reviews.

It says, "AI-generated from the reviews below and content on the web." There is a learn more link that goes here.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted about it on X - I am able to replicate it for the Pure Hockey page - here is what it looks like:

Google Top Quality Store Page Review Ai Summary

I don't see a huge issue with these summaries - I mean, who wants to read through thousands of reviews?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Ads AI Images Can Now Create People & Faces

Feb 20, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Top Quality Store Pages Add AI-Generated Review Summaries

Feb 20, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Audio Version Of Page Does Not Benefit Your Google Rankings

Feb 20, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: February 19, 2025

Feb 19, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Local Update Drops Organic Listing When Local Listing Is Present

Feb 19, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Bug: Google Business Profiles Management Pages Currently Broken

Feb 19, 2025 - 7:42 am
Previous Story: Google: Audio Version Of Page Does Not Benefit Your Google Rankings
Next Story: Google Ads AI Images Can Now Create People & Faces

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.