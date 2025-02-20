Google is showing AI-generated review summaries on some top quality store pages. So when you click on a specific retailer or merchant's top quality store link, at the top of the reviews you may see an AI-generated summary of those reviews.

It says, "AI-generated from the reviews below and content on the web." There is a learn more link that goes here.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted about it on X - I am able to replicate it for the Pure Hockey page - here is what it looks like:

I don't see a huge issue with these summaries - I mean, who wants to read through thousands of reviews?

Forum discussion at X.