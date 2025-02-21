Google posted a new Google Ads update for Response search ads (RSAs) where up to two RSA headlines can serve in the space that previously only sitelinks were eligible for when Google's system predicted they would improve performance.

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, added on X, "This is rolling out over the next couple of weeks – and you may have already spotted it." I believe we spotted it in November but in a slightly different format.

In any event, here is the screenshot Google shared of this where they described it as follows. In this example, the additional headlines that didn’t serve as part of the responsive search ad combination—“Free Shipping on Laptops” and “Unbeatable Prices & Family Savings!”—showed in the site link format because they were predicted to improve performance.

Additionally, Google is exploring giving the system flexibility to not show certain types of content in an ad, such as description lines, when predicted to perform better. How does Google know when it performs better? Google wrote, "We take into account a mix of user and advertiser value signals. The overall aim is to deliver the ad combination that’s predicted to perform best based on your campaign goal (relevant clicks, conversions, conversion value, etc.)"

Here are some things to consider with this, as Ginny posted:

Headline assets that serve in the secondary link format will link to your ad’s final URL.

Up to 2 may be chosen among your headline assets that weren’t selected for the ad headlines.

Pinning is respected.

In reporting, stats will be reported to the headline. (We understand some may want to see these reported to the sitelink, but during testing advertisers expressed greater preference for reporting to the headline.)

The Combinations report is where you can see how assets showed.

Google said they are making these changes for these three reasons:

(1) Google found that giving our AI systems more opportunities to optimize for each individual search leads to better advertiser outcomes.

(2) This builds on last year’s RSA update to enable the second ad headline to serve in front of the description line when performance is predicted to improve.

(3) Loosening restrictions on where headline assets can show gives more exposure to those compelling assets when they’re expected to resonate with potential customers.

Here is some additional Q&A from Ginny on LinkedIn:

Q: This is interesting. Will it be possible to separate reporting on stats (headline, if it was the headline, and site link if it was one) once the test is over to have a more accurate view from the advertiser’s perspective? A: In reporting, stats will be reported to the headline asset only. We understand some may want to see these reported to the sitelink instead, but advertisers expressed greater preference for reporting to the headline in our interviews with them during testing.

Q: Just to clarify, when you say 'headline asset,' are you referring to one of the 15 headlines we add in the RSA, or are you talking about the headline and description assets that we can add at the campaign level from the Asset section A: All unused headline assets are eligible to show in the secondary link format, including campaign level headlines.

Q: When you mention exploring the option to ‘not show certain types of content in an ad, such as description lines, when predicted to perform better,’ does this mean advertisers can control this by pinning specific content? My concern is for ads that are legally required to include disclaimers or mention terms and conditions. How would this be handled? A: Yes, pinning will continue to be respected in all contexts.

Q: In the blog it says "continue to maintain high relevance of your assets to the keywords in your campaign and ad groups" does that mean that pure CTA Headlines for example wont be used, or is the system learning that they are less valuable for that use, but can still show early on? A: There isn’t a change in our recommendation to tie your headlines and descriptions to your keywords because they typically resonate better with searchers. That said, we also encourage testing. With 15 headline spots, there are plenty of opportunities to test CTAs and other relevant messaging to see how it performs.

Q: What do you class as user value signals? Would that be something like CTR? A: We look at a number of signals to help ensure ads provide a relevant and valuable experience for users.

Boris Beceric posted his take on X and wrote, "Not a bad update. But the implications may be bigger than we realize now. Headlines to "secondary link format" is interesting, but the direction for search ads is huge. It represents yet another shift towards a more dynamic search ads experience, where (maybe) in the future you provide assets for Google to mix and match as they see fit. A first hint towards a bigger announcement about Search Max in the future?"

You can learn more about this change over here.

Forum discussion at X.