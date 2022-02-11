Search News Buzz Video Recap: Weird Google Algorithm Patterns, New Google Ad Label, Unusual Googlebot Crawling Issue, Search Console Loss & More Messages

The Google algorithm ranking tracking tools seems to be having fun, or maybe they are off, I am seeing mixed signals of Google ranking updates. Google is testing a way more visible Google ad label with a green curved border, shocking. Google had some weird crawling issue last week, they called it a temporary drop in calculation, whatever that means. Google Search Console performance reports once again had a data reporting loss. Google added more message types, well, all of them, to the message panel in Google Search Console. Google seems to be showing more product rich results even without structured data. Microsoft moved the Bing News PubHub into Bing Webmaster Tools. Microsoft has expanded its Bing cars and automobile search features. Google said normal CTAs are perfectly fine to have above the fold. Google said there is no such thing as code to text ratio as an SEO factor. Google is testing Google Ads in bulleted list format, I don’t know why. Microsoft Advertising launched new cruise ads. Google Ads released version 10 of the Google Ads API. Google Chrome is rolling out the Journeys feature, which is enhanced browser history. Joe Hall’s survey showed that SEO is more in demand since the Pandemic. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.
SPONSOR: This week's video recap is sponsored by Semrush.
Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:
For the original iTunes version, click here.
Search Topics of Discussion:
- Some Google Algorithm Tracking Tools Are Reporting An Update But Results Are Mixed
- Google Tests A Curved With Green Border & More Visible Ad Label
- Google Fixes Shopify Crawling Issue, Calling It A Temporary Drop In Calculation
- Google Search Console Performance Report Suffered A Data Loss Again
- Google Adds More Message To Search Console's Message Panel
- Google Shows More Product Rich Results For Pages Without Structured Data
- Bing News PubHub Moved To Bing Webmaster Tools
- Microsoft Bing Expands Car & Automobile Search
- Google: CTAs Above The Fold Is Not Bad For Google Search Or SEO
- Google: Code To Text Ratio Is Not & Has Never Been An SEO Factor
- Google Tests Bulleted Descriptions In Search Ads
- Google Rolls Out Black Bar Knowledge Panels With Links That Don't Work?
- New Microsoft Advertising Cruise Ads For Bing Search
- Google Ads API Version 10 Now Available
- Google Chrome Journeys Rolling Out
- Survey Says: The Pandemic Brought An Increase In Demand For SEO
Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!