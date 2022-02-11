New Updates To Google Search Ads 360

Google has made some big updates to its Search Ads 360 platform. Search Ads 360 is a search management platform that helps marketers manage search marketing campaigns across multiple engines and media channels. It currently supports Google Ads, Microsoft Advertising, Yahoo! Japan Sponsored Products, Baidu and Yahoo! Gemini.

What is new? Google said they made the platform easier to use with "a new user interface, and adding support for more search engine features and campaign types based on feedback from advertisers who told us they want an easier and more convenient way to build campaigns across advertising platforms." You can now immediately access support for most new Google Ads features and it has also been improved for other channels and search engines, like Microsoft Advertising and Yahoo! Japan.

Google also built in new enterprise features which will give you new ways to centralize and scale your day-to-day tasks across engines and accounts.

Here is a GIF of the new interface:

There is a whole lot that is new, so review all the details on the Google blog.

Forum discussion at Twitter.