New Microsoft Advertising Cruise Ads For Bing Search

Microsoft announced a new Microsoft Advertising format for Bing Search named Cruise Ads. It is like Microsoft is creating all these vertical ad formats that in a couple years from now will result in a big consolidation story where Microsoft announced they consolidated the vertical ad formats for simplicity purposes. But that is a story for the future...

As a reminder, Microsoft Advertising launched automobile ads, health insurance ads, credit card ads, and tour and activity ads. Now we have Cruise Ads and I am sure we will see many more verticals in 2022.

Microsoft said "this new vertical ad solution leverages search intent data and a deep understanding of users' needs to offer advertisers a richer ad experience to attract cruise enthusiasts. Balancing what is good for our users with what is important for our clients led us to create an ad format which reflects the uniqueness of the cruise industry."

Here is what they look like:

Cruise Ads use "search intent and dynamically-generated elements to deliver relevant ad experiences based on data feeds," Microsoft explained. Advertiser feed offers are automatically matched to queries without a need for keywords. Advertisers can also use negative keywords for optimization.

Here is how it works:

If you are interested in trying it out, you need to use this form.

Forum discussion at Twitter.