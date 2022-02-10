Google Adds More Message To Search Console's Message Panel

Google is still migrating aspects of the old Google Search Console to the new Google Search Console, even thought the process began back in 2017. The next thing to be fully migrated are the types of messages you would see in the message panel. Now "all messages" are visible in that message panel, Google announced on Twitter.

You won't only see site issues such as enhancement report issues or other issues reported there, you will now also see spam reports, YouTube channel associations and every other kind of message you can get in Google Search Console. Google said "We're happy to let you know that we finished the migration of all the messages into the new Search Console interface - look out for more user messages in the messages panel."

Google primary sends out two message types:

(1) Property messages are sent to all appropriate users for a property (for example, a warning about a new indexing issue). The message panel contains all property messages sent in the past year, whether or not you had access to the property in Search Console during that time.

(2) User messages are sent only to a specific user (for example, if your permission level changes).

Both are now in this message panel. Here is what it looks like:

Note, the message panel was redesigned in 2019 to make things a bit faster to access.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

So now you can expect even more messages in that message panel.

