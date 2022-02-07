Google Rolls Out Black Bar Knowledge Panels With Links That Don't Work?

Yesterday, Brian Freiesleben and Khushal Bherwani both noticed a new design for some of the knowledge and local panels on the mobile search results. Google is showing a more sleek black bar for some of these panels. I personally can replicate it and noticed the links within the black bar do not work.

So when you try to click on reviews or photos or any of the links, nothing happens.

Here is a screenshot for the Bronx Zoo:

Here is an alternative more local panel without the black bar where the buttons work:

There are also the blue buttons:

Here are more screenshots:

Yup , finds simmilar .. pic.twitter.com/IuYkciOxx6 — khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) February 6, 2022

I am not sure why the links do not work - if this is fully rolled out or more of just a test.

Forum discussion at Twitter.