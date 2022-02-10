Google Tests Bulleted Descriptions In Search Ads

Feb 10, 2022
Yusuf Ozbay spotted Google Search testing bulleted descriptions in the Google Ads spot. So instead of a couple of sentences in the description, Google is testing them as bullet points. Ginny Marvin from Google actually confirmed this is a legit test that Google is trying out.

Yusuf shared a screenshot (click to enlarge it) with us on Twitter and wrote "Google Ads Description now can be list format on Turkey SERP."

click for full size

Of course, I cannot replicate this even when I set my browser to be in Google Turkey. Either way, it would not surprise me if Google is testing it, but it would surprise me if this stuck.

Here is Google's confirmation:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

