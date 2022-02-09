Google Chrome Journeys Rolling Out

Back in October 2021 we reported that Google was testing in Chrome something called Journeys. Journeys will cluster all the pages you've visited related to your previous browsing history so you can easily view them without having to sift through your browsing history.

Now, Chrome is rolling out Journeys on desktop browsers. Specifically Journeys is rolling out to Chrome desktop on any OS in English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Dutch, Portuguese and Turkish.

Here is what it looks like (click to enlarge):

When you type a related word into your search bar in Chrome, you can click on "Resume your research" or visit the Chrome History Journeys page. Then Chrome will show you a list of relevant sites you visited and can quickly pick up where you left off.

Google said Journeys "will even take into account how much you have interacted with a site to put the most relevant information front and center, while also bringing you helpful suggestions on related searches you may want to try next." That is level up browser history.

I am excited to try this out...

